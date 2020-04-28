Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,864,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442,606 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Barclays worth $12,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.3214 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Barclays and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

