Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) PT Set at €30.00 by Warburg Research

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BDT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Bertrandt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bertrandt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.80 ($42.79).

Shares of ETR BDT opened at €34.70 ($40.35) on Tuesday. Bertrandt has a fifty-two week low of €25.00 ($29.07) and a fifty-two week high of €72.90 ($84.77). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.07. The stock has a market cap of $349.94 million and a P/E ratio of 9.77.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

