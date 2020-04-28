Beyond Meat (BYND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Beyond Meat to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Beyond Meat has set its FY 2020

Persons interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BYND traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $99.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,126,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,591. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average is $90.73. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $239.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of -87.39.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $665,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,037 shares of company stock worth $5,594,491.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.02.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

