Biogen Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $7.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $7.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.72. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $7.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $34.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $36.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $38.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $42.67 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $302.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.50.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $303.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Biogen by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.