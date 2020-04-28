Bismuth (BIS) Price Tops $0.0545 on Major Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $749,380.39 and $1,501.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0545 or 0.00000703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006570 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum.

Bismuth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

