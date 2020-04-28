BitNewChain Market Capitalization Reaches $1.03 Million (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. One BitNewChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM. In the last seven days, BitNewChain has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. BitNewChain has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $78.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00818442 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001112 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About BitNewChain

BTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

