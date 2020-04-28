Black Knight (BKI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Black Knight to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Black Knight has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.97-2.06 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.97-$2.06 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, analysts expect Black Knight to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,933. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 87.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

BKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $13,392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,495,734 shares in the company, valued at $240,836,470.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,016 shares of company stock valued at $20,388,250. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.