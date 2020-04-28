Blue Fin Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.51. 259,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,537. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $287.25. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.18 and a 200-day moving average of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $844,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $1,351,876.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,624 shares of company stock worth $14,881,827. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

