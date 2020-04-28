Blue Fin Capital Inc. Buys 1,254 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

CVS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,839. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

