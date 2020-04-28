Blue Fin Capital Inc. Buys 167 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.1% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

NYSE BLK traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,029. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $432.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,904 shares of company stock worth $101,829,121 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

