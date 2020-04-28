Blue Fin Capital Inc. Buys 773 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,079. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.83.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

