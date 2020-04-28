Blue Fin Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.0% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $160.25. 180,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,146,842. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.47 and a 200-day moving average of $146.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

