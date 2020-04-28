Blue Fin Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Change Path LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,698 shares of company stock worth $2,073,206. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $339.83. The stock had a trading volume of 946,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,405. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

