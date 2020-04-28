Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $14.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $407.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,377,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,456,206. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $185.32 billion, a PE ratio of 82.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.73. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

