Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $6 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 3.3% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 19,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 114,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Mastercard by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 153,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $264.33. 1,478,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,689,153. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $260.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.77, for a total value of $12,361,192.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,724,462,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,590 shares of company stock valued at $52,595,956. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.