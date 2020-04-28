Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $782,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 122.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.2% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.90.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.31. 469,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.88. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.