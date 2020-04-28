Blue Fin Capital Inc. Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.1% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 60.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after acquiring an additional 99,298 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $382.73. The stock had a trading volume of 372,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,638. The company has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.