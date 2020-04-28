Blue Fin Capital Inc. Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.9% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,427. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $275.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

