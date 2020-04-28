Blue Fin Capital Inc. Purchases 61 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Shares of BABA traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.44. 4,329,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,367,310. The company has a market cap of $518.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.09. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

