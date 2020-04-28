Blue Fin Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lowered their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $129.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,220,199. The stock has a market cap of $366.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

