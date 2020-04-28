Blue Fin Capital Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

AIA stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.76. 1,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,778. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

