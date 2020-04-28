Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,141,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,249,000 after buying an additional 369,936 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

Shares of LLY traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $159.29. 745,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.39.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $36,827,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,593,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,028,416,458.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,093,657 shares of company stock worth $160,234,571 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.