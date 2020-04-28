Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.08. The company had a trading volume of 99,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.34. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.20.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

