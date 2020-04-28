Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 3,059 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,362. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.89. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $73.71.

