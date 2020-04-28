Blue Fin Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.29. 5,347,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,551,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

