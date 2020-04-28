Blue Fin Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,061 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,052. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.17.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Longbow Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

