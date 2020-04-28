Blue Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $124,886.96 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Blue Protocol has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. Blue Protocol has a market capitalization of $124,886.96 and $2.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, TOPBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00052294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.08 or 0.04408269 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00063222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00037346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012878 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010145 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003127 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue.

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

