BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Gulliver forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BHOOY. Barclays upgraded BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $69.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $52.73 and a fifty-two week high of $87.08.

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

