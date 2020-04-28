Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 513.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BOX news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOX from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

BOX opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.20. Box Inc has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $21.19.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.53 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 590.16% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. On average, analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

