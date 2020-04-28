BP (LON:BP) PT Set at GBX 440 by UBS Group

BP (LON:BP) has been assigned a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.26% from the company’s current price.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on BP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.18) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BP to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 463.82 ($6.10).

LON:BP opened at GBX 315.95 ($4.16) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 309.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 437.43. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 93 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £312.48 ($411.05).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

