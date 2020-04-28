BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BP. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in BP by 555.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in BP by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 116.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $44.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.81.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that BP plc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.