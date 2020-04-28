Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.36. 3,964,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,209,730. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68. The company has a market cap of $140.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

