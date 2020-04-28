Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Broadway Financial worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 million, a P/E ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

