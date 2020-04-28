Brokerages Expect Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.14). Avalara posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AVLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Avalara from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Avalara from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.76.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50. Avalara has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $1,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,853.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,894.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,320 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $1,399,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avalara by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

