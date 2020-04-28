Brokers Issue Forecasts for Coeur Mining Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – Cormark upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued on Friday, April 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $3.68 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 42,217 shares of company stock worth $156,840. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 64.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,064 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

