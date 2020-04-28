Brokers Issue Forecasts for Covetrus Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) – Equities researchers at G.Research upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Covetrus in a research note issued on Thursday, April 23rd. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. G.Research also issued estimates for Covetrus’ FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.29 million. Covetrus’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CVET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Covetrus stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.62. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $979.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Covetrus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 16,283 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Covetrus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

