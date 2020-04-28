Brokers Issue Forecasts for O’Reilly Automotive Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.10. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $16.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group cut O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.06.

Shares of ORLY opened at $389.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,554,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 887.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 278.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

