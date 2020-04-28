Brokers Offer Predictions for LTC Properties Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) – Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LTC Properties in a report released on Friday, April 24th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LTC. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

NYSE:LTC opened at $32.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in LTC Properties by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Pieczynski purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

