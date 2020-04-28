Brokers Offer Predictions for Quorum Information Technologies Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) – Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Quorum Information Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 24th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.30 price target on Quorum Information Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of CVE QIS opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 million and a PE ratio of -47.22. Quorum Information Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.14.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

