Brokers Set Expectations for The Coca-Cola Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Coca-Cola in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. SunTrust Banks has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KO. Cfra reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Shares of KO stock opened at $46.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

