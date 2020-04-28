Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $986.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BKD traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. 47,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,439.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 225,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,181.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 79,792 shares of company stock worth $291,997. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

