Brookline Capital Management Initiates Coverage on Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DARE. ValuEngine upgraded Dare Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dare Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Dare Bioscience from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of Dare Bioscience stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Dare Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $25.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.73.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Dare Bioscience will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dare Bioscience stock. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dare Bioscience accounts for 0.0% of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Interwest Venture Management Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Dare Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

