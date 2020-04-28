Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Announces Earnings Results

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of BRBW traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. Brunswick Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Brunswick Bancorp Company Profile

Brunswick Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust that provides various personal and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, certificate of deposit, IRA accounts, and time deposits; and offers various loans, including commercial mortgages, small business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as equipment financing loans.

