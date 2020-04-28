Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.22.

NYSE CPE opened at $0.56 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $233.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.41.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,571,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919,290 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,071,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,917,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,653,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,589,000.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 50,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,278,188.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 300,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,344,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,620,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,500. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.