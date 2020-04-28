Capital One Financial Comments on Omega Healthcare Investors Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 24th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other news, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

