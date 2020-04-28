CDK Global (CDK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. CDK Global has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.30-3.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.30-3.50 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CDK Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDK traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 61,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,466. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

CDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

