Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.56-4.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-112.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.78 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.56-4.76 EPS.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $5.10 on Tuesday, reaching $65.72. 3,500,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,382. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23. Centene has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Centene’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.90.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,686 shares of company stock worth $3,470,063 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.