Centennial Resource Development’s (CDEV) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CDEV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. US Capital Advisors lowered Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Centennial Resource Development from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.62.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at $280,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Analyst Recommendations for Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.