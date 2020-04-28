Centennial Resource Development’s (CDEV) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CDEV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. US Capital Advisors lowered Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Centennial Resource Development from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.62.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at $280,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.