Cervus Equipment Corp. (TSE:CVL) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Cervus Equipment Corp. (TSE:CVL) – Raymond James upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cervus Equipment in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Raymond James also issued estimates for Cervus Equipment’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$259.55 million for the quarter.

