Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Up 30.0% in April

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 831,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 486,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,633.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,648,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,896,000 after acquiring an additional 353,231 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,215,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,892,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 396,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,599,000 after buying an additional 157,716 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRL opened at $140.23 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $179.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.26 and its 200-day moving average is $144.24.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

